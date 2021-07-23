 Skip to main content
Moravia garden club announces StreetView contest winners
The Moravia Area Garden Club has announced the latest winners of its StreetView Beautiful Awards.

The awards recognize attractive gardens visible from public sidewalks or streets within the Moravia School District, where owners agree to display an award sign for two weeks and have their addresses shared publicly.

This year's winners are Darlene O'Neil's garden at 9 Galbraith St. in Moravia and Lesa Townsend's garden at 1271 Tollgate Road in Locke.

"We give thanks to them for creating a lovely spot of color and beauty to our area," the club said in a news release. "We encourage community members to enjoy and admire these creations from the sidewalk."

The club is looking for two gardens to honor starting in the spring of 2022. The volunteer club is also open to all community members. It holds monthly meetings between March and October, plants and maintains the Ethel Fuller Park garden behind Kinney Drugs in the village, and plants and maintains four pots on Main Street.

For more information, email 13118magic@gmail.com or find the club on Facebook at "Moravia Area Garden Club (MAGiC)."

