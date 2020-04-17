Moravia garden club starting award program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Moravia Area Garden Club has postponed its April program on monarch butterflies until 2021, but the club is beginning a new initiative during the coronavirus pandemic.

The StreetView Beautification Award will be given to two front yard gardens or business plantings in the Moravia School District (Moravia-Locke) area. Gardens must be visible from a public sidewalk or street, and owners must agree to display an award sign for two weeks. Winners will have their addresses published in The Citizen.

The club's award committee will travel the area to select winners, and nominations can be submitted at magic13118@gmail.com. The club will resume programming as soon as it is safe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0