Moravia garden club to begin season soon

The Moravia Area Garden Club will host its first meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Locke Fire Hall on Route 38 in Locke.
The club invites interested gardeners in the area to the meeting and future programs, which include:
• Speaker Michael Warren, radio host and producer of garden talk show "Naturally Green" on WYSL 1040 AM and 92.1 FM, presenting "Monarch Butterflies" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at the Locke Fire Hall.
• Planting flowers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the Moravia Fire Hall, 38 Keeler Ave., Moravia
• Planters on Main Street in Moravia and maintenance of the Ethel Fuller garden at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19
For more information on the club, email magic131182gmail.com or find the club on Facebook.