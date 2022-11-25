Moravia groups holding holiday decoration contest

The Moravia Area Garden Club and Moravia-Locke Chamber of Commerce are hosting an inaugural Holiday Display Contest this season.

Local displays of color and charm can be nominated through Dec. 17. Categories include white lights, colorful lights and overall display.

Nominees will be evaluated by the club and results will be announced Dec. 24 on Facebook. Winners will receive tree ornaments with descriptions of their awards.

For more information, or to obtain the nomination form, email 13118magic@gmail.com.