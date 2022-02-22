Moravia students qualify for leadership competition

Three Moravia students have qualified for the New York State Leadership Competition after placing in the regional Future Business Leaders of America conference recently.

Shy’Anne Rhodes, Sierra Benson and Marissa Magill qualified for the competition, which will take place in April. Those who place in the top three of the competition will qualify for the national competition in Chicago.

Rhodes placed first in public speaking and third in the personal finance exam. Benson placed second in the client services roleplay and the business calculations exam in the Region 9 competition at Bryant & Stratton College. And Magill placed third in the mock job interview against students from Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Tompkins counties.

Future Business Leaders of America prepares students to become community-minded business leaders through career preparation and leadership experiences. Members prepare for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development and educational programs.

