Moravia woman starts food, book pantry outside her home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the COVID-19 pandemic made life harder for people in Moravia, resident Kristina Rejman noticed something being done in Tompkins County, where she moved from a year earlier.

Mobile food pantries called little blue pantries began popping up throughout the county, offering people somewhere to get the food they need due to the current economic squeeze, and without the stigma of asking someone for it in person. Coordinated by new group Mutual Aid Tompkins, the pantries already number more than 30. The first was a little free library repurposed to hold food.

So Rejman put together two kitchen cabinets, stood them outside her 87 S. Main St. home and started a little blue pantry for Moravia. The pantry accepts and offers both food and books.

Since opening in July, the pantry has "taken off so much faster than we expected," Rejman told The Citizen on Wednesday.

The Moravia Hope Food Pantry is only open twice a month, Rejman said, so she believes the untitled pantry fills a void in the community.