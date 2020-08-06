Moravia woman starts food, book pantry outside her home

As the COVID-19 pandemic made life harder for people in Moravia, resident Kristina Rejman noticed something being done in Tompkins County, where she moved from a year earlier.
Mobile food pantries called little blue pantries began popping up throughout the county, offering people somewhere to get the food they need due to the current economic squeeze, and without the stigma of asking someone for it in person. Coordinated by new group Mutual Aid Tompkins, the pantries already number more than 30. The first was a little free library repurposed to hold food.
So Rejman put together two kitchen cabinets, stood them outside her 87 S. Main St. home and started a little blue pantry for Moravia. The pantry accepts and offers both food and books.
Since opening in July, the pantry has "taken off so much faster than we expected," Rejman told The Citizen on Wednesday.
The Moravia Hope Food Pantry is only open twice a month, Rejman said, so she believes the untitled pantry fills a void in the community.
"I thought it'd be nice to have something in case someone is waiting for a paycheck or has an unexpected expense," she said. "Something that allows them to put food on the table."
Donors can stock the shelves with food or books themselves, like a little free library. But Rejman, who works at home, asks that large donations be left at her door so she can organize them.
So many have donated to the pantry that Rejman has already upgraded to a new, shed-like structure with cabinets on the top and bottom for food, and shelves for the books. Donations have come from community members, the Rotary Club of Moravia, a local Community Supported Agriculture group and more. And whenever supplies run low, Rejman said, she asks for more on Facebook.
"Typically, when I do that, I end up with bags of donations at my door," she said.
For more information on the pantry, visit facebook.com/feedingmoraviany.
