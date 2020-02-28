More Mirbeau: Skaneateles resort breaks ground on five new homes

The proximity to Skaneateles Lake and Mirbeau amenities, like its fitness center, yoga classes and steam room, will make for "easier living" for families nearby, particularly young ones, who want to downsize, General Manager Richard Malcolm said.

"They're going to hope they haven't gone to Florida one blizzardy winter day so they have to be trapped at Mirbeau," Malcolm said.

As of late February, the construction crew has worked on clearing bushes and trees from the construction site, landscaping and addressing water detention pools in the area. Deposits on the homes, which are priced beginning at $625,000, are currently being accepted.

Mirbeau Managing Director Gary Dower said the company is "thrilled" to see the development of the project, which has been in consideration by the Skaneateles Zoning Board of Appeals since 2015.

"It has been a longtime company vision to develop multiple properties including the inn along with our other hotel destinations, event spaces, spas, boutiques, restaurants and bistros, and now the exciting introducing of Mirbeau Homes," Dower said in a statement to The Citizen.

