More Mirbeau: Skaneateles resort breaks ground on five new homes

SKANEATELES — A patch of land next to Mirbeau Inn & Spa has been cleared for a residential real estate project about five years in the making.
The Skaneateles-based resort is aiming to complete construction on five homes about 200 feet off the grounds of its inn and spa at 851 W. Genesee St. Road by the end of the 2020, which also happens to be Mirbeau's 20th anniversary year.
The residential community, which Mirbeau named The Home Collection, is a subdivision planned to include five single-family homes that will each have three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a half-bathroom, a two-car garage, a first-floor master suite and a second floor with two guest bedrooms.
While floor plans aren't yet finalized, marketing materials describe designs for five 2,000-square-feet homes with open-concept floor plans and a style along the lines of "European flair and American heritage sensibility," meant to complement the spa and inn.
A homeowners association will be responsible for outdoor maintenance like trash and recycling collection, upkeep of driveways and sideways, lawn mowing, landscaping and snow removal.
The proximity to Skaneateles Lake and Mirbeau amenities, like its fitness center, yoga classes and steam room, will make for "easier living" for families nearby, particularly young ones, who want to downsize, General Manager Richard Malcolm said.
"They're going to hope they haven't gone to Florida one blizzardy winter day so they have to be trapped at Mirbeau," Malcolm said.
As of late February, the construction crew has worked on clearing bushes and trees from the construction site, landscaping and addressing water detention pools in the area. Deposits on the homes, which are priced beginning at $625,000, are currently being accepted.
Mirbeau Managing Director Gary Dower said the company is "thrilled" to see the development of the project, which has been in consideration by the Skaneateles Zoning Board of Appeals since 2015.
"It has been a longtime company vision to develop multiple properties including the inn along with our other hotel destinations, event spaces, spas, boutiques, restaurants and bistros, and now the exciting introducing of Mirbeau Homes," Dower said in a statement to The Citizen.
The project was approved by the ZBA in 2018. The subdivision also includes three "to-be-built multi-unit lodging structures" adjacent to the Mirbeau spa, but Malcolm said the homes will be the first structures to go up on developmental lots along Fuller Street.
At the January ZBA meeting, Mirbeau was granted an extension to file the project with the county clerk's office and given permission to tear down a BP gas station. The filing extension was requested because of an "encroaching" water easement belonging to the village of Skaneateles that will be relinquished once a town of Skaneateles water main is relocated, according to the minutes.
Mirbeau has had to balance which style and fixtures of the homes would work for the village and the grounds of the spa, Malcolm said. While ZBA members in 2018 felt four homes would fit better into the existing development, they decided that five wouldn't disrupt the harmony of the neighborhood.
"It took a long time, but we're really lucky that the village was able to embrace the vision," Malcolm said.
