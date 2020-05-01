Mother's Day Garden Tour in Marcellus postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The annual Mother's Day Garden Tour at Sycamore Hill Gardens in Marcellus has been postponed to Saturday, Sept. 26, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, May 4, raffle tickets for a chance to visit the private garden will be available for purchase online. There will be drawings each week through Aug. 31, with each ticket doubling as a presale ticket to the Sept. 26 tour.

Baltimore Woods Nature Center, which hosts the tour along with garden owners Karen and George Hanford, is also offering a virtual aerial tour of the gardens created by photographer Matt Champlin. It can be viewed at baltimorewoods.org.

For more information, call (315) 673-1350 or visit baltimorewoods.org.

