OUTDOORS

Mother's Day Garden Tour returning to Marcellus

Gardens

Sycamore Hill Gardens in Marcellus

 Provided

The annual Mother's Day Garden Tour will return to Sycamore Hill Gardens in Marcellus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Sunday, May 8.

On display that afternoon will be more than 700,000 flowering bulbs and hundreds of varieties of trees and shrubs. A large pond will offer views of colorful koi fish, a fountain and large stepping stones. There is also a bell garden where visitors can bang gongs and set wind chimes in motion, and a life-size, 1-acre maze made from more than 1,200 emerald arborvitaes.

Bringing picnic lunches is permitted, and the Chicken Bandit food truck will also be at the event. Those with limited mobility are welcome to bring scooters for use on the stone dust paths and lawn areas.

Tickets to the event are $8 through April 30 and $15 afterward, while children 8 and younger will be admitted free. The gardens are located at 2130 Old Seneca Turnpike, Marcellus.

For more information, including tickets, visit baltimorewoods.org or call (315) 673-1350.

