Mozaic CEO elected chair of national employers committee

Mozaic's Allen Connely has been elected chair of the National Council of SourceAmerica Employers Executive Committee, the nonprofit announced in a news release. The council is an independent network of executives representing nonprofits that provide services or manufacture products under the AbilityOne program.

Connely is also a board member for SourceAmerica, a nonprofit with a mission of creating employment opportunities for people with disabilities. He desires to advocate for nonprofits, the AbilityOne program and the people served by SourceAmerica and Mozaic, which serves people in Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties.

"Expanding meaningful job opportunities for people with disabilities has long been one of Mozaic’s goals," the nonprofit said in a news release. "Mozaic has been providing personalized, high-quality services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Finger Lakes region for decades. In his role as president and CEO, Allen has continually sought out new pathways, methods, and perspectives with regards to the expansion and advancement of Mozaic’s programs and services. This is an approach that he is greatly looking forward to bringing to his role as chair of the NCSE."