Mozaic forms alliance with Ithaca service provider

Local agency Mozaic has announced an alliance with Challenge Workforce Solutions, of Ithaca, to further its mission of helping people with disabilities achieve independence.

The alliance will help both agencies offer a more robust selection of person-centered, community-integrated services to a bigger area, as well as financial sustainability and innovation potential.

"We are excited about this alliance. Both organizations strive to provide the highest quality of service and share commonalities in our culture and best practices," Mozaic CEO and President Allen Connely said in a news release, which notes that he has also been appointed to those positions with Challenge Workforce Solutions.

Mozaic, formerly known as the Arc of Seneca Cayuga, serves Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. It provides clinical, residential, educational, vocational and day service programs to children and adults with developmental disabilities. It also runs apparel manufacturer Finger Lakes Textiles in Waterloo.

Challenge Workforce Solutions focuses on community-based prevocational and supported employment services for people with disabilities, mental health diagnoses and other obstacles.

For more information, visit mozaic.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0