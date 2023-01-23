 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH

Mozaic opens clinic in Tompkins County

Allen Connely

Allen Connely, second from left, is the president and CEO of Mozaic.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Mozaic is now accepting clients at a new satellite clinic in Tompkins County.

The nonprofit serves people with disabilities in Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties, making Tompkins its fourth. The new clinic is located at 950 Danby Road, Suite 179, Ithaca. It is the same location as Mozaic affiliate Challenge Workforce Solutions, which creates pathways to employment for people with disabilities.

Social work, rehabilitation counseling and psychiatry services are available at the clinic.

“Mozaic has been supporting OPWDD-eligible individuals with psychiatry, social work counseling and rehabilitation counseling services for decades,” Mozaic Director of Clinical Services Jennifer Goodman said in a news release. “We are excited to bring our expertise to the Ithaca community.”

For more information, or to determine eligibility for services, visit mozaic.org or call (315) 539-5067.

