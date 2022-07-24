Mozaic receives $68.5K to support services for people with disabilities

Mozaic, a nonprofit supporting people with disabilities in Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties, has been awarded $68,500 in grants to support its guardianship and recreation programs.

The money comes from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services. Mozaic received $38,500 for guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate. The program currently supports six people, and is ready to help four more as a standby or alternate standby guardian.

Mozaic also received $30,000 to support new recreational opportunities for the more than 1,800 individuals the nonprofit supports through community outings, arts and crafts, and more.

The board administers trusts that can help improve the lives of people with disabilities by enabling them to maintain financial eligibility for Medicaid and other government benefit programs.

For more information, visit mozaic.org or call (315) 539-5067.