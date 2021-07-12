 Skip to main content
Mozaic receives grant for employment services
HEALTH

Mozaic receives grant for employment services

  • Updated
Allen Connely

Allen Connely, second from left, is the president and CEO of Mozaic.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Mozaic, the human services agency formerly known as the Arc of Seneca Cayuga, recently received a $21,000 matching grant from New York State Industries for the Disabled to support its diversification into new service offerings that will provide meaningful employment opportunities to people with disabilities.

“We were able to outfit our current fleet of trucks, normally used for our lawn and maintenance services, with snowplows. This has allowed us to keep these vehicles working for the agency year-round,” said Mozaic president and CEO, Allen Connely, in a news release. “NYSID has also allowed us to expand our workforce, allowing us to keep more employees with and without disabilities on full time throughout the year.”

Mozaic services people with disabilities in Seneca, Cayuga and Yates counties, providing clinical, residential, educational, vocational and day service programs to children and adults. The agency also recently partnered with Challenge Workforce Solutions, of Ithaca, to help both agencies offer a more robust selection of services.

Mozaic was one of six NYSID member agencies to receive more than $115,000 in matching grants to create opportunities of employment for people with disabilities or secure equipment to make their work easier.

For more information, visit mozaic.org.

