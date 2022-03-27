Mrs. Cayuga County: Weedsport woman brings personal cause to pageant

Victoria Wejko had a hard childhood in the Batavia area. There was drugs and alcohol, domestic violence and little money in the picture. But she was determined to escape those problems, and ended up being the first person in her family to earn a master's degree, which she would do twice. What inspired her, and even funded some of her education, was the same thing: beauty pageants.

"These beautiful women who had these amazing voices and platforms — it's something I've always been drawn to," she told The Citizen over the phone from her home in Weedsport.

After years of pageants in her early 20s, and paying for college with her winnings, Wejko stepped away from the stage. She eventually met her husband, John, and moved to his native Cayuga County.

Meanwhile, Wejko started a passion project, You Are Not Alone. It encompasses a variety of efforts she makes to help children who, like her, grew up around drugs and alcohol, domestic violence and other traumas. To that end, she volunteers with organizations like the Food Bank of CNY, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Syracuse and On Point For College, connecting fellow survivors with resources. She also helps with programming at her church, The Church of the Transfiguration in Pittsford, and co-chairs the education and engagement committee of the Junior League of Syracuse.

Still, Wejko reached a point recently where she felt like she could do more with her project. So she turned to pageants. Specifically, she turned to the Mrs. America pageant for married women.

That's how Wejko, in February, was named Mrs. Cayuga County. She'll compete for Mrs. New York America July 16-17 in Syracuse.

Instead of a local pageant, the title was awarded through a review process, Wejko said. She talked with the pageant's director, and shared what she would do with the title. In Syracuse, the competition will take a more traditional form. She'll meet with a panel of judges for an interview one day, and the next will participate in an opening number followed by one-piece swimsuit and evening gown events. Each day of the pageant will decide half of her score. If she makes the top five, she'll have to answer an additional question on stage to win Mrs. New York America.

Wejko said she's excited to participate in a pageant again. Since it's in Syracuse, her friends and family will be there to cheer her. If she wins, she'll compete for Mrs. America in Las Vegas in August.

But Wejko is more excited to use the platform of Mrs. New York America to share the work she does through You Are Not Alone.

"I knew the platform a pageant could give me to talk more about children caught in these situations, and raise awareness," she said. "I'll be successful if a little girl or boy comes to me after the pageant and says they went through something hard, but they heard me speak and I gave them hope they can pick a different life. That's what this is all about for me, personally."

Wejko, née Rippel, jokes that she was a teenager when she began working with teenagers. Not long before that, when she was 10, her mother, Annie Rippel, was murdered in what remains a well-known cold case in western New York. So Wejko focused on helping survivors of domestic violence at first, she said. Lately, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a new source of traumas to navigate.

Also during the pandemic, Wejko and her husband completed the renovation of a home on Pulsifer Drive in Auburn. They named it the River House, and she oversees short-term rentals there. It was just the latest project for the couple, as he owns construction business Case Ave. Inc. and a real estate business. They were married four years ago this August, and live with a family of rescue cats.

Along with her passion for helping people, Wejko's connections with her new community are on her mind as she wears the sash of Mrs. Cayuga County.

"It's more and more of a dream of mine to represent not only myself but our state," she said, "and at the state competition to represent this community I've been lovingly embraced in."

