Mulholland: You can save lives with Narcan

This initiative is going hand-in-hand with a marketing campaign the HEALing Communities Study is launching to educate the public on how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose, where to get Narcan, and how to use it. The message is that every one of us can be a first responder and save lives. Be on the lookout for these social media posts.

Please note: Narcan is not a substitute for emergency medical care. An opioid overdose happens when the body has been overloaded with either a medication or an illicit drug. Because they affect the part of the brain that controls breathing, if opioid levels in your blood are too high, your breathing can slow down to dangerous levels, which could even cause death. Examples of opioids are morphine, codeine, oxycodone, oxycodone and acetaminophen, and hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

It is important to know that New York state’s 911 Good Samaritan Law protects you, allowing individuals to call 911 without fear of arrest if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.

If you or anyone you know is in need of substance use services during COVID-19, please consult the "Addiction & Recovery" section on the county’s COVID-19 web page for provider contact information.

JoLynn Mulholland is the program coordinator for the Cayuga County Drug Free Community Coalition and a steering committee member of the Cayuga County HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more or getting involved, call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0