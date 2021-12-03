 Skip to main content
HISTORY

Museum, library launch Cayuga County oral history project

Seymour 2

Seymour Library in Auburn in October.

 Provided

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Seymour Library have launched their oral history project, Voices of Cayuga County.

The project features dozens of accounts of growing up, living and working in the area from the memory of participants. The library and the museum began collecting memories in 2019 to tell the stories of local people who are not well-represented in the collections of the institutions, particularly the Black, Latinx and LGBTQ+ communities.

Interns have spent the time since interviewing people and creating transcripts for research purposes. They are available to view at cayugamuseum.org, seymourlibrary.org and nyheritage.org.

The project was funded by a $4,500 Technology and Digitization Grant from the South Central Regional Library Council.

The project is continuing as time and funding allow, so community members interested in sharing are encouraged to email oralhistory@seymourlib.org.

