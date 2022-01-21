Museum to host program on Cayuga County's impact on farming

Cayuga County's role in agricultural innovation will be the subject of the next talk in a local museum's history series.

The Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will host the talk, part of its Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series, on Thursday, Feb. 10.

In "The Story of 'That Particular Spot in New York State' and How it Impacted American Farming," historian Robert Norton will discuss the important and largely forgotten inventors and manufacturers of agricultural equipment in Cayuga County. The area was one of the largest producers of agricultural implements in the world in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public; donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.

