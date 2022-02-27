Museum to host program on 'Famous Finger Lakes Females'

"Famous Finger Lakes Females" will be the subject of the next talk in a local museum's history series.

The Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will host the talk, part of its Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series, on Thursday, March 10. It will be presented by Seneca County Historian Walter Gable, who is also the author books "The Seneca Army Depot," "Seneca County and the Civil War" and "Historic Tales of Seneca County."

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public; donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0