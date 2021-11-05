Museum to host program on 'Greatest Show on Earth' in Auburn

The times "The Greatest Show on Earth" came to Auburn will be the subject of an upcoming local talk.

The Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will host the talk, part of its Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series, on Thursday, Nov. 11. It will be presented by William Tennity, who attended the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus when it came to the area on Wednesday, June 23, 1954. It would return two years later.

Tennity, who became a circus enthusiast because of the shows, will share original home movies and other materials. A retired teacher who taught American history for 30 years at West Middle School, Tennity has also served on the board of directors of the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and directed more than 35 school musical productions. He is also a member of the Circus Fans Association of America, the Circus Historical Society and the Circus Model Builders. During his retirement, he built a complete miniature of a three-ring circus that is on display at the museum.

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public; donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.

