Museum to host program on National Guard armory in Auburn

The history of the National Guard armory in Auburn will be the subject of an upcoming local talk.

The Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will host the talk, part of its Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series, on Thursday, Jan. 13. It will be presented by Gary Coon, a longtime member of the National Guard.

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public; donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.

