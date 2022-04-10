Musicologist from Jordan releases new book

Jordan native and musicologist Dr. Tish Oney has released a new book, "Jazz Singing: A Guide to Pedagogy and Performance."
Released in February, the book serves as a comprehensive guide for those learning and teaching jazz singing.
Oney has 35 years as a student, performer and teacher of jazz, having earned her master's in music at Ithaca College and served as vocal jazz director at Syracuse University for eight years. She also earned her bachelor's in biology from Cornell University, and draws on that part of her background to teach the anatomy of the voice.
The book follows Oney's "Peggy Lee: A Century of Song," a biography of the prolific singer, in 2020.
For more information, visit rowman.com or tishoney.com.
