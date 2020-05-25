NAMI Cayuga County: Mental health matters

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to how we live our lives, as it has altered our daily routines, caused social isolation and financial worries. For many, the uncertainty of how long the coronavirus will affect our lives has caused stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. The new reality of social distancing and the sense of isolation that goes with it is challenging everyone, and for persons living with mental health conditions the pandemic has worsened symptoms, making coping with life’s encounters even more difficult. As a community, we can provide precious emotional support to our family members, friends and co-workers undergoing heightened stress because the support system they rely on has changed.
We can actively reassure persons that professional help and treatment are available. Do not let stigma stop you or your loved one from seeking help when needed. Call your primary care provider for a telehealth visit, text or call a 24/7 counseling service, contact Nick’s Ride 4 Friends or call Cayuga Counseling Services or Cayuga County Community Mental Health for telehealth appointments. These caring essential workers are ready to assist you in non-crisis and crisis situations.
Taking care of yourself, your family and friends is crucial during the COVID-19 outbreak. All of us can work at improving our mental and physical health during these unprecedented times. We can take care of our mind by following a regular routine, enjoying a hobby, putting our concerns into perspective and strengthening our relationships with those we trust. Being mindful about our physical health involves getting enough sleep, eating healthy, participating in a regular activity and avoiding or reducing alcohol, tobacco and drugs. These suggestions can help manage the heightened anxiety and distress many of us are experiencing because of the pandemic. Remember: Taking care of yourself is the most powerful way to begin to take care of others.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is a volunteer organization that strives to provide family members and caregivers with the emotional support and knowledge needed to build better lives for individuals affected by mental health conditions. Although our community has begun phase one of reopening New York, NAMI Cayuga County’s face-to-face programs will be suspended for a while longer. For now, the community is encouraged to email 2maestros@twc.com or text (315) 283-5826 for support, education and advocacy. Please continue to practice social distancing to slow down and stop the spread of COVID-19.
Terri Wasilenko is co-affiliate president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County. For more information, email 2maestros@twc.com or text (315) 283-5826.
