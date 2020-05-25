NAMI Cayuga County: Mental health matters

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to how we live our lives, as it has altered our daily routines, caused social isolation and financial worries. For many, the uncertainty of how long the coronavirus will affect our lives has caused stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. The new reality of social distancing and the sense of isolation that goes with it is challenging everyone, and for persons living with mental health conditions the pandemic has worsened symptoms, making coping with life’s encounters even more difficult. As a community, we can provide precious emotional support to our family members, friends and co-workers undergoing heightened stress because the support system they rely on has changed.

We can actively reassure persons that professional help and treatment are available. Do not let stigma stop you or your loved one from seeking help when needed. Call your primary care provider for a telehealth visit, text or call a 24/7 counseling service, contact Nick’s Ride 4 Friends or call Cayuga Counseling Services or Cayuga County Community Mental Health for telehealth appointments. These caring essential workers are ready to assist you in non-crisis and crisis situations.