 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

NAMI of Cayuga County wins grant, raises funds

  • 0
Book backpacks

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County and Springport Library have partnered to promote mental health awareness, education and support for children and families. Through a NAMI donation, the library will be able to purchase two "discovery backpacks," titled "I'm Worried" and "Understanding My Feelings" to help children learn about emotions and spark conversations about mental health. Pictured, from left, are librarian Carla Piperno-Jones, children's librarian Jill Hand and NAMI Co-Presidents Terri and Bart Wasilenko.

 Provided

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County has received a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding, the affiliate announced in a news release.

Co-Presidents Bart and Terri Wasilenko said the affiliate was chosen from more than 400 nominations to be one of 10 finalists in the company's CNY Tuesdays contest. Voting took place Oct. 23-27, and on the last day, the Wasilenkos learned they had won the grant.

"This money will help quite a few families struggling with mental wellness issues and is certainly needed in this rural county!” they said in the news release.

The affiliate currently has three family support groups:

• 4-5 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month for parents of young children at the Play Space, 100 North St., Auburn

• 9:30 a.m. Saturdays for caregivers at Arnold's Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport

People are also reading…

• 6-7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month for families on Zoom.

Additionally, the affiliate will take part in a special fashion show at the state National Alliance on Mental Illness's Educational Conference Nov. 10-12 in Albany.

Affiliates raise money for their area through the show, titled "Off the Mask," which will see models wear a mask and then take it off to symbolize the masks people wear to hide their mental illnesses due to stigma. Bart Wasilenko has already raised more than $3,000 for Cayuga County as a model ambassador for "Off the Mask."

For more information, or to be included in the affiliate's Zoom support group, call (315) 255-7443.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to deal with rude comments from family during the holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News