NAMI of Cayuga County wins grant, raises funds

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County has received a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding, the affiliate announced in a news release.

Co-Presidents Bart and Terri Wasilenko said the affiliate was chosen from more than 400 nominations to be one of 10 finalists in the company's CNY Tuesdays contest. Voting took place Oct. 23-27, and on the last day, the Wasilenkos learned they had won the grant.

"This money will help quite a few families struggling with mental wellness issues and is certainly needed in this rural county!” they said in the news release.

The affiliate currently has three family support groups:

• 4-5 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month for parents of young children at the Play Space, 100 North St., Auburn

• 9:30 a.m. Saturdays for caregivers at Arnold's Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport

• 6-7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month for families on Zoom.

Additionally, the affiliate will take part in a special fashion show at the state National Alliance on Mental Illness's Educational Conference Nov. 10-12 in Albany.

Affiliates raise money for their area through the show, titled "Off the Mask," which will see models wear a mask and then take it off to symbolize the masks people wear to hide their mental illnesses due to stigma. Bart Wasilenko has already raised more than $3,000 for Cayuga County as a model ambassador for "Off the Mask."

For more information, or to be included in the affiliate's Zoom support group, call (315) 255-7443.