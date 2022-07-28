 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH

Narcan training events scheduled throughout Cayuga County

Narcan file

A Narcan dispenser is displayed during a Responding to Opioid Overdose training class sponsored by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services June 24, 2019, at Fingerlakes Mall.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Mental Health Opioid Overdose Prevention Program will provide several free Narcan training events for the community over the next few weeks:

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, at the Union Springs Fire Department, 257 Cayuga St., Union Springs, and First Presbyterian Church of King Ferry, 8821 Route 90, King Ferry, as part of the 50-Mile Garage Sale on Route 90

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Modern Market, 1 E. Cayuga St., Moravia

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Dunkin', 2 E. Genesee St., Auburn

A nasal spray, Narcan can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. In Cayuga County in 2021, it was administered by 98 witnesses, potentially saving 94 lives, according to the program.

For more information, visit cayugacounty.us/1575/Healing-Cayuga.

