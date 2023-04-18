Healing Cayuga will hold the following free Narcan training events:

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Brutus town office, 9021 N. Seneca St., Weedsport

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Dom's Grocery, 30 Orchard St., Auburn

Participants will learn how the nasal spray can save a life in the event of an overdose emergency. They will receive a free Narcan kit, fentanyl test strips, medication disposal pouches and other community resources provided by the Opioid Overdose Prevention Program of the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center.

Overdose deaths have fallen 43% in Cayuga County over the last two years, which Healing Cayuga attributes in part to its expansion of Narcan distribution throughout the county. Fatal overdoses almost always involve opioids, namely the synthetic fentanyl, which is often included with substances like cocaine, fake prescription pills and "molly" without the user's knowledge.

"Local data shows that last year, more overdose witnesses than first responders administered the first dose of Narcan at the scenes of overdoses and thereby helped save 37 lives," Healing Cayuga said in a news release. "It is critical for individuals who use any illegal substances (and people in their household) to have the opioid overdose-reversing Narcan nasal spray at hand to be able to render first aid in case of an overdose emergency.

For more information, including future Narcan training events, visit cayugacounty.us/narcan.

