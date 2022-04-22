National Park Service releases Tubman travel guide with Auburn sites

The National Park Service has released a new travel guide featuring Harriet Tubman.

"Travel With Tubman: Let Harriet Tubman Guide You on the Journey of a Lifetime" includes 13 sites that most affected Tubman throughout her life, including the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church in Auburn and the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls. Sites in Philadelphia and Maryland are also part of the guide.

The guide consists of 13 sites to represent Tubman's 13 missions to free slaves in Maryland.

“It is a humbling experience to trace the footsteps of a hero like Harriet Tubman and reflect on everything she endured and accomplished during her lifetime. Thanks to the collaborative work of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom and its partners, Travel with Tubman can help visitors forge deeper connections through the power of place,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a news release. “This trip-planning tool highlights the story of Tubman and her iconic legacy in a new way, bringing to light some of the most significant sites associated with her life.”

The guide was developed as part of the celebration of the bicentennial of her birth this year. Local partners in the project include the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, the Cayuga County Office of Tourism, the Harriet Tubman Home, the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church.

The guide is available through the free National Park Service app, which is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play. Users are encouraged to share photos and posts using #TravelWithTubman.

For more information, visit nps.gov.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0