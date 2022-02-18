National Vietnam vets magazine recognizes Cayuga County chapter

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, has been recognized by the national organization's magazine, The VVA Veteran.

An article in the January-February 2022 edition of the magazine recounts the chapter's efforts to erect the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument in Brutus. The chapter of about 45 members spent 15 years researching, designing and fundraising for the $72,000 monument, the article notes.

"It's almost like a living memorial," chapter member and VVA New York State Council Central District Director Nick Valenti told the magazine. "Because we will be adding names as people become aware that their loved ones may have died because they contracted some diseases because of Agent Orange or because of (post-traumatic stress disorder) and suicide."

The memorial was dedicated using a facsimile in September 2020, and the monument itself was installed a year later. It is the fifth memorial the chapter has raised.

For more information, visit vva.org/chapter/vva-chapter-704.

