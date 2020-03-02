Nelson: Auburn symposium to present health of Owasco Lake 'in plain English'

Are you curious about the current condition of the water quality in Owasco Lake, the drinking water source for you and over 40,000 citizens and other animals? We are all affected by what is entering our lake, our groundwater and the other Finger Lakes. We’ve heard repeatedly about harmful algal blooms (HABs) and their toxins, but what is their current status and what is being done to prevent them? And what else may be in our water that comes from other activities and products we use every day? Are they harmful, too?