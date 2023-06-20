A new Auburn Conservation Corps Summer Camp will take place this summer, offering local youth experiences in conserving the environment.

The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 17 through July 20 at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius. It will include field work activities, tree planting and care, measuring and assessing tree canopy, identifying and managing invasive plants, trail construction and maintenance, and stream monitoring and restoration.

Participants will learn about outdoor careers in arboriculture, forestry, watershed management, utilities management, soil conservation and more, according to a news release.

"Auburn Conservation Corps Summer Camp will be modeled on the premise that young people can participate in their own personal growth by working for the enhancement of their communities," it said. "It is also a great way for students to earn community services credits for school organizations."

The camp is open to children ages 11 to 13 in Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES school districts. This year's pilot camp is limited to 10 children. The deadline to enroll is July 3.

For more information, or to enroll, contact Terry Cuddy at tcuddy@cayboces.org or call (315) 253-0361 ext. 5118.