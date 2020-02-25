New Auburn school to hold meeting, open house
New Auburn school to hold meeting, open house

St. Albert the Great Academy

An image from the St. Albert the Great Academy's Facebook page shows the former location of the SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic School, 134 Washington St., Auburn. The building will be the location for the new academy, which is set to open this September.

 Provided

A public meeting and open house for St. Albert the Great Academy will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the school, 134 Washington St., Auburn.

The school will be opening for prekindergarten through fifth grade in September.

The event will include a short presentation by the school's planning committee at 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A.

For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com.

