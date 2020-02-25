New Auburn school to hold meeting, open house

A public meeting and open house for St. Albert the Great Academy will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the school, 134 Washington St., Auburn.
The school will be opening for prekindergarten through fifth grade in September.
The event will include a short presentation by the school's planning committee at 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A.
For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com.
