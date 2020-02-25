New Auburn school to hold meeting, open house

A public meeting and open house for St. Albert the Great Academy will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the school, 134 Washington St., Auburn.

The school will be opening for prekindergarten through fifth grade in September.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The event will include a short presentation by the school's planning committee at 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A.

For more information, visit stalbertthegreatacademy.com.

Future Catholic-based school secures Auburn location as registration begins A Catholic-based school set to open in Auburn after St. Joseph School closes this summer has finalized a location.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0