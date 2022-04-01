New book covers history of indigenous people of Cayuga Lake region

A new book traces the history of the indigenous people of the Cayuga Lake region as far back as the end of the last ice age.

Cornell University anthropology and indigenous studies professor Kurt Jordan is the author of "The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫɁ People in the Cayuga Lake Region, A Brief History." The 80-page document covers the landscape of the region and ancient history 13,000 years ago through recent events, including the reoccupation of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫɁ people's traditional territory in 2003. Jordan pieced it together using the written record, archaeological evidence and community-based oral histories shared with him by the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫɁ people.

"Professor Jordan's book fills a critical gap for today's audiences,” said Ben Sandberg, executive director of The History Center in Tompkins County, which partially funded the book, in a news release. “There is a clear desire from our community to learn and engage with indigenous history here in Tompkins County. 'The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫɁ People in the Cayuga Lake Region' is the perfect starting point for anyone wishing to connect more deeply to Tompkins County and the surrounding areas."

The book is available at The History Center, 110 N. Tioga St., Ithaca, and online at thehistorycenter.net/books.

