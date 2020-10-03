New book profiles Auburnian, other suffragists

An Auburn suffragist is one of four women profiled in a new book from Atlantic Publishing.

"Provocative Mothers and Their Precocious Daughters" by historian Dr. Suzanne Schnittman dives into the lives of Martha Wright, Abby Kelley Foster, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucy Stone. Using letters, diary entries and journals, Schnittman documents both their struggles for women's rights and their desires to give their daughters the best future possible.