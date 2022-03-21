New COO overseeing The Commons in Auburn

A new chief operations officer is overseeing day-to-day operations at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

Lori Sakalas has been hired by the facility's owner, Loretto, the health care service provider announced in a news release. With more than two decades of experience in long-term care operations management, Sakalas will oversee operations at The Commons along with Loretto Health and Rehabilitation and The Nottingham Residential Healthcare Facility.

Sakalas has a bachelor's degree in health and administrations from King's College, and most recently was vice president of operations for Guardian Healthcare in Brockway, Pennsylvania.

"I look forward to working with the teams of talented and caring individuals at Loretto in making sure our residents receive the best quality of services," she said.

For more information, visit lorettosystem.org.

