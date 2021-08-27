New Culinary Institute in Auburn to host 'Farm to Freezer' class

Cayuga Community College's new Culinary Institute will host "From Farm to Freezer," a class about using local agricultural products to make ice cream, on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Cayuga Milk Ingredients CEO Kevin Ellis and chef Luke Szabo of Scratch Farmhouse Catering will guide participants through using locally produced milk to make a wine-flavored ice cream and sorbet. Participants will sample the ice cream and take home a copy of the recipe. The class will also explore how Cayuga Milk Ingredients turned a corn field into a global milk processing facility that produces ice cream, yogurt and other dairy products, and how local agriculture plays a crucial role in the success of the area economy.

“Our local farmers are focused on providing nutritious and beneficial food to our local culinary experts, whether that be food products with unique characteristics such as high protein milk or grass-fed beef,” Ellis said in a news release.

The class will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the institute, 161 Genesee St., Auburn. Seating is limited and masks will be required.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 294-8841 or visit registration.xenegrade.com/cayuga/coursedisplay.cfm?schid=7403.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0