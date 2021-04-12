New event stresses lake-friendly living in the Finger Lakes

The Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes will hold the inaugural Lake Friendly Living Awareness Week May 2-8.

The week will encourage residents of Finger Lakes watersheds, as well as local governments and businesses, to adopt practices that will protect and preserve the lakes. Doing so will not only improve their water quality but make them better destinations for tourism and recreational use, the coalition said in a news release.

The week will include free resources and virtual education sessions with experts covering lake-friendly living efforts, citizen science and sustainable vineyard management. The keynote speakers will be landscaping expert Doug Tallamy and Cornell Cooperative Extension water and ecology educator Camille Marcotte.

“The Finger Lakes region has always been one of working together to advance important services for the betterment of the community,” said Margie Creamer, president of the Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance, in a news release. “Lake Friendly Living Awareness Week is another example of how working together can increase impact beyond what any one organization can do alone.”

All sessions of the week are free and open to the public, but preregistration is required.

For more information, including a full calendar of events, visit flrwa.org/lake-friendly-living.

