New fundraiser supports Cayuga County health care workers

A new fundraiser, Adopt a Healthcare Worker, seeks to distribute goodie bags to health care workers in Cayuga County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gift cards to local businesses and monetary donations are welcome. So far the fundraiser has received donations from Camerons Bakery, Serenity Wellness, Simply Serenity Massage, Crystal Clear Visions, The Reikery, Lynne Coleman independent Avon consultant, Treat Yourself home bakery, Hope Spring Farm and a few individuals in the community.

Organizer Precious Walsh currently plans to give out 100 bags. Anyone who works in a health care setting is eligible.

For more information, to nominate someone for a bag or to arrange a monetary donation, find the group "Adopt a Healthcare Worker- Cayuga County NY" on Facebook.

