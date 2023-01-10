New leadership awards to recognize Cayuga County-area students

Cayuga Lake National Bank has announced its first Bee You Awards to recognize local students for acts of leadership, kindness and community service.

Students in grades six through 12 at the Lansing, Union Springs, Moravia and Southern Cayuga school districts can be nominated. They should exhibit one or more of the following characteristics: motivation, kindness, compassion, dedication, empathy, leadership, authenticity and bravery.

Nominations are due Feb. 28. Winners will be invited to a celebration this spring and receive an award and an opportunity for a grand prize of $1,000.

The bank is partnering with Vizella Media to present the awards.

“Supporting initiatives that contribute positively to our youth is important to all of us at Cayuga Lake National Bank, which is why we are thrilled to launch the Bee You Awards," bank CEO and President Kelly Wade said in a news release. "We can’t wait to focus on and celebrate the fantastic characteristics these students possess as they are our future community members and leaders.”

For more information, visit cayugalakenationalbank.com/beeyouawards.