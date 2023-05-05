The mugs feature work by artists Bijou Karman, Thaddeus Coates, Charly Clements and Coco Davez, and support charities Soul Fire Farms, Books For Kids Foundation, Warm Heart Worldwide and Por Causa, respectively. Proceeds from sales of the mugs will also support MacKenzie-Childs' Black Lives Matter Scholarship for Design.

“The MacKenzie-Childs team is honored to partner with these four talented creators to bring joy and messages of positivity into the world,” said Rebecca Proctor, chief brand officer and creative director, in a news release. “It was paramount to us that their work benefit causes close to their hearts, and also allow for more students to gain opportunities through the MacKenzie-Childs Black Lives Matter Scholarship for Design. We look forward to spreading our message of a love for home, community and design, one mug at a time.”