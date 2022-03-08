New mental health, substance services available in Skaneateles district

The Skaneateles Central School District is one of several districts in central New York where access to mental health and substance use services from Helio Health will be available.

Services will be available from a satellite clinic of Helio's integrated outpatient certified community behavioral health clinic.

A clinician will be available on-site to work with students identified as needing additional support as referred by their schools or families. Students will have access to psychiatric assessment, medication management, crisis services, case management, psychosocial rehabilitation services and peer supports through Helio's main clinic.

School services will be available year-round, including breaks, and parents and families will have access to clinicians via telehealth during school closures. Along with Skaneateles, Helio is expanding the services to the Westhill, Marcellus, West Genesee and Jamesville-DeWitt school districts.

"Bringing services to kids where they are is important to increasing access to care and improving the wellbeing of our children.” Helio Health President and CEO Jeremy Klemanski said in a news release.

For more information, visit helio.health.

