 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New officers appointed at Auburn Salvation Army
COMMUNITY

New officers appointed at Auburn Salvation Army

{{featured_button_text}}
Johnsons

Capts. Dan and Holly Johnson

 Provided

Capts. Dan and Holly Johnson have been appointed officers for the Salvation Army in Auburn.

Since graduating from the Salvation Army College for Officer Training in 2011, the Johnsons have served in Pittsburgh; Lewiston, Maine; and Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. They were appointed to Auburn in July.

The Johnsons have two young daughters, and are eager to support the Auburn community. They've immediately begun seeking more volunteers, particularly cooks and cleaners for the soup kitchen, janitorial services for maintaining and cleaning the 18 E. Genesee St. building, and volunteers to answer phones and help with basic secretarial work.

For more information, or to volunteer with the Salvation Army in Auburn, call (315) 253-0319.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News