New officers appointed at Auburn Salvation Army

Capts. Dan and Holly Johnson have been appointed officers for the Salvation Army in Auburn.

Since graduating from the Salvation Army College for Officer Training in 2011, the Johnsons have served in Pittsburgh; Lewiston, Maine; and Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. They were appointed to Auburn in July.

The Johnsons have two young daughters, and are eager to support the Auburn community. They've immediately begun seeking more volunteers, particularly cooks and cleaners for the soup kitchen, janitorial services for maintaining and cleaning the 18 E. Genesee St. building, and volunteers to answer phones and help with basic secretarial work.

For more information, or to volunteer with the Salvation Army in Auburn, call (315) 253-0319.

