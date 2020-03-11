New place, new possibilities: Wells students take on rural health program

The surveys allowed Mebane to learn more about the hospital and the community. Many of the younger people she talked to don't have a primary care physician, and just go to the hospital when they're sick. The students invited every person they interviewed to a presentation at the end of the week. They spoke about their survey findings to the audience, which included the hospital's CEO.

"Community surveys are terrifying and it gets easier, and it's very insightful to hear from the community members," Mebane said.

Reynolds said the hospital benefits from getting the community's feedback on what people's needs are.

"Not only are they hearing what they need to improve on, but they're also hearing what they're doing right," she said. "I think that the fact that they're willing to expand and open more services and have more access to care, which is a big thing for a rural area, it gives them that (feedback on) 'OK, we're doing this right,' 'We need to maybe improve this' or 'How can we expand ourselves?' and that's what they're in the process of doing right now."

The students shadowed different professionals in the hospital, such as when Buckley and Richardson met the hospital's obstetrics manager. Buckley said the program solidified that she wants to go into obstetrics.