New place, new possibilities: Wells students take on rural health program

Wells College student Kara Reynolds is from Queens, so spending time in a rural community in upstate New York was a new experience for her.
She was one of six students from the Aurora college who participated last year in the annual Rural Health Immersion Program, in which students go to hospitals and other health facilities in rural communities within the state. The students shadowed health care professionals at Carthage Area Hospital in Carthage while spending time in the area.
Over the week-long program, Reynolds, who is double majoring in health sciences and psychology, said the environment Carthage offered was a far cry from what she was used to in New York City. People were gracious to each other and "they don't lock their doors there," she said.
Reynolds, Shenelle Buckley, Morgan Gravlin, Jessica Mebane and Ailah Gilkes Richardson spoke about their experiences in the week-long program during Friday presentation at the college as part of its Science Colloquium series. A sixth student, Taylor Sofo, participated in the immersion program with the others but was not at the presentation. Students in the audience were also encouraged to pursue going on the next immersion program trip in late August.
The presenting students said they enjoyed learning about a range of health care fields during the program. While they were in Carthage, they interviewed health care professionals and people they met at places like gas stations or grocery stores. The students surveyed the local residents with questions like what services the hospital provides that they're aware of, and what they believe are the major health concerns in the area.
The surveys allowed Mebane to learn more about the hospital and the community. Many of the younger people she talked to don't have a primary care physician, and just go to the hospital when they're sick. The students invited every person they interviewed to a presentation at the end of the week. They spoke about their survey findings to the audience, which included the hospital's CEO.
"Community surveys are terrifying and it gets easier, and it's very insightful to hear from the community members," Mebane said.
Reynolds said the hospital benefits from getting the community's feedback on what people's needs are.
"Not only are they hearing what they need to improve on, but they're also hearing what they're doing right," she said. "I think that the fact that they're willing to expand and open more services and have more access to care, which is a big thing for a rural area, it gives them that (feedback on) 'OK, we're doing this right,' 'We need to maybe improve this' or 'How can we expand ourselves?' and that's what they're in the process of doing right now."
The students shadowed different professionals in the hospital, such as when Buckley and Richardson met the hospital's obstetrics manager. Buckley said the program solidified that she wants to go into obstetrics.
The students were involved in a series of other activities throughout the week, such as watching a shoulder surgery, going to two different fire departments and visiting Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility. They also took in life in the area by hiking and going to a drive-in movie theater. They said they enjoyed life in a rural community.
At one point, they met with panelists who are health care professionals, including an admissions counselor from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. The professionals gave the students tips, such as preparing for questions interviewers would ask them.
"(For) anybody going to med school, that was great insight that not many people get," Gravlin said.
Richardson said she isn't pursuing a medical major, but is double majoring in psychology and women and gender studies. The program opened her up to new possibilities when professionals talked about jobs such as being a traveling psychologist who would work in different hospitals.
Kevin Ergil, director of health sciences at Wells, said after the presentation that interviewing people in the community is extremely useful for students.
"A lot of health care is just the capacity to interact with people appropriately, and walking in on strangers and just getting started, and that is not a skill that undergraduates have," he said.
Buckley, who is also from Queens, said the program was beneficial for her. One of the reasons why she signed up for the program was to get a sense of "what it is like to work in a rural community."
"That wasn't an option for me. I didn't think about working somewhere that's far away or in a small village," she said.
