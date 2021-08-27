New program at Syracuse museum to feature regional artists

The Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse is seeking work by local artists for a new regional exhibition program.

The Everson Central New York Artist Initiative will begin in January in the Members' Council Gallery section of the museum's new restaurant opening later this year. Intended to highlight the talents of regional artists, the initiative will accept submissions biannually, and six artists will display their work in solo exhibits of six to eight weeks every year.

“Celebrating the work of regional artists has always been an important part of the Everson’s history and we are excited to elevate these efforts with this program," Assistant Curator Steffi Chappell said in a news release.

Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 1. Artists must live within 75 miles of Syracuse. Artists can submit by emailing an artist statement, a PDF with 20 images of work (captioned with details) and a resume or CV to everson@everson.org with the subject line "Everson CNY Artist Initiative."

For more information, visit everson.org/cnyartists.

