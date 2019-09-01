Racing a soapbox derby car is rather different than racing a go-kart.
But Dylan DenHaese does the same thing in both vehicles: He breaks records.
The 14-year-old sophomore at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron broke three at LaFayette Motorsports Park Aug. 25. Racing in round five of the New York Karting Championship, Dylan set the fastest lap time ever at the track with 30.356, as well as the fastest times for the Yamaha Jr. and Tag Jr. classes. Needless to say, he also won first place in both classes.
Dylan, who drives a Swiss Hutless, has been racing karts for a little more than a year. He started after years of soapbox racing, where he set a stock division record for the most points earned in a season in 2016. He set that record by committing to a rigorous schedule: Dylan's parents, Cherie and Ryan, brought him to more than 100 soapbox races across the East Coast that year. He stays just as busy on the kart racing circuit, traveling every other weekend to compete at tracks as far as New Jersey, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
While Dylan's schedule remains hectic, almost everything else about kart racing has been an adjustment from soapbox racing, he said Friday.
"There's so much more skill needed in this," he said. "There's a lot more you can do with your kart."
Not only do karts have throttles and run on gasoline, but races allow passing, which you can't do in a soapbox car, Dylan said. So in addition to learning how to control the vehicle, he also had to master techniques like positioning and turning. He can do 80 mph down a straightaway and decelerate to 20 mph in less than a second, and karts are so light that he can hit four G-forces on corners.
"The most I'll get is a headache, because I don't drink enough water," he said of the physical demands of kart racing.
Ryan said his son was taught those skills by coach Tony Lischak, owner of the Kompetitive Kart Sport team, of which Dylan is also a member. He thanked Lischak, as well as his parents and grandparents, for their support of his racing. Though it leaves him little time for other sports, in his free time he likes to hunt, fish and ride his mountain bike.
Dylan said he was "super ecstatic" when he heard about his broken records last week. But he's already setting his sights on his next conquests. In the near future, he wants to compete in the Gear Up Championship. He'll move to senior racing classes eventually. And in due time, Dylan also wants to switch to IndyCar or some other form of open-wheel automobile racing.
Before that, though, there's another record he'd like to set at LaFayette Motorsports Park in two weeks: 29 seconds.