New Seneca Falls studio offers piano lessons, meditation, more

A new piano studio, which uses the Suzuki method, has opened in Seneca Falls.

Jody Brown will teach lessons from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at her new studio, located at 4 State St. Through her business, Wholly Education, she will also offer meditation, health coaching, reiki and women's retreats titled "Journey to Inner Peace."

Reiki and health coaching are available by appointment only, while free meditation sessions take place from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The next women's retreat will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, and costs $75.

For more information, or to register for any services, call (315) 882-1450 or email jfb523@gmail.com.

