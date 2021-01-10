New sewing group forming in Cayuga County

A group of volunteers in Cayuga County are forming a new nonprofit venture, Sew What!

The group's mission statement is to "recirculate usable items constructively, to foster education in needlecrafts and to provide a community space for all individuals to gather to practice their skill," it said in a news release.

The group is holding a donation drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 30, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. All types of fabric and yarn, notions in unopened packaging or good condition, needlework items, buttons, sewing machines and materials, and more will be accepted. Volunteers, particularly those with retail or needlecraft knowledge, are also sought to help sort and categorize items.

The items will be resold and/or used in upcoming lessons and groups when safe due to COVID-19.

"Homesteading is a trending concept that encouraged us to proceed with the implementation of our plans. Needlework has become largely a lost art, yet provides so many benefits for those who practice the craft. Additionally, it introduces others to a constructive and fulfilling hobby," the group said.

For more information, call (315) 406-0097 or email sewwhatcny@gmail.com.

