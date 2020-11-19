 Skip to main content
New Skaneateles Lake website launched
ENVIRONMENT

New Skaneateles Lake website launched

Ice Fishing .JPG

Ron Trumble reels one in as the sun dips below the horizon while ice fishing on Skaneateles Lake in Skaneateles in 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Information about Skaneateles Lake is now available on a new website created by a partnership between local municipalities, the city of Syracuse and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Located at skanlakeinfo.org, the website includes information on harmful algal bloom reports, lake temperatures and levels over time, watershed rules and regulations, boating, agriculture, soil and erosion control, septic systems, wells, landscaping, timber harvesting and city watershed programs.

For more information, visit skanlakeinfo.org.

