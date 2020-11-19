New Skaneateles Lake website launched

Information about Skaneateles Lake is now available on a new website created by a partnership between local municipalities, the city of Syracuse and Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Located at skanlakeinfo.org, the website includes information on harmful algal bloom reports, lake temperatures and levels over time, watershed rules and regulations, boating, agriculture, soil and erosion control, septic systems, wells, landscaping, timber harvesting and city watershed programs.
For more information, visit skanlakeinfo.org.
