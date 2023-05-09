Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate in Auburn has announced it will award two $1,000 scholarships annually in memory of the Rev. Ralph J. Fraats, who passed away May 1, 2020.

The scholarships will be awarded to two students who have demonstrated a work ethic in academics and submit an essay on "What an Education at Tyburn Means to Me."

Fraats, who served as a parochial vicar at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Auburn in the 2000s, left $150,000 to Tyburn. The grades 7-12 academy will use the money to fund the scholarship, assist with necessary building and grounds projects, and grow the newly established Jeanne Hogan Endowment Fund.

"The board wished to honor the memory of Fr. Fraats by establishing this scholarship in his name," said Joseph Gagliostro, president of the academy's board, in a news release. "This scholarship will help to keep Catholic education affordable to families in the area, and reward the hard work of students who take the time and effort to succeed in their schooling."

For more information about Tyburn or the scholarship, call (315) 252-2973 or visit tyburnacademy.com.