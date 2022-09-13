New Weedsport day care center to host best-selling author

A new licensed day care center in Weedsport will celebrate its opening with a visit from a New York Times best-selling author.

Fun Beginnings 2 opened Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 8871 S. Seneca St., Weedsport. Operated by Casie Tomaszewski, the center offers toddler care, before- and after-school programs, and preschool for 3-year-olds. Tomaszewski previously offered group family day care for 17 years from her home, and six years ago took over Fun Beginnings 2, a private preschool in Weedsport.

Monday was the first day for all those programs under one roof at the church, Tomaszewski told The Citizen. She said the need for them has spiked in recent years, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiting list for her home day care was more than three years, she said, and her preschool program filled up almost immediately. Limited spots remain in her other programs.

"The need is absolutely huge," she said. "There's just a lack of child care everywhere."

Tomaszewski said her mission at Fun Beginnings 2 is making the children there feel accepted and part of a diverse setting. She also wants them to feel at home.

"It's a family environment, and I want to make sure they feel that way," she said. "We're their moms and dads away from home, so we want to make sure they feel safe and comfortable."

To celebrate its opening, the center will host a visit by author Eric Litwin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the church's sanctuary. The author of the Pete the Cat series, as well as "The Nuts," "Groovy Joe" and "The Poop Song," Litwin has sold more than 13 million books and won 26 literacy awards. He includes guitar in his appearances, bringing early literacy and music together.

For more information on Fun Beginnings 2, call (315) 834-6291 or visit facebook.com/funbeginnings2preschool.