A new women's conference, You Matter, will bring together a variety of Black experts Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, in Auburn.

Presented by Women in the NAACP and the Harriet Tubman Liberation Foundation, the conference is free and open to the public. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, with "Our Ancestors Matter: Harriet Tubman Day Walk" at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Led by GirlTrek, the walk will proceed to Fort Hill Cemetery, where Tubman is buried.

Friday's events will continue with lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Auburn Public Theater, a break from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., "Creating Community" with facilitators at 5:30 p.m. at the theater, and a screening of "Harriet" at 7 p.m. at the theater.

Saturday, the conference will begin with check-in and a meet-and-greet coffee hour from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harriet Tubman AME Zion Church, 90 Franklin St., Auburn. That will be followed by a morning motivational keynote speech by Vanessa Garrison, co-founder of GirlTrek, from 10:05 to 10:45 a.m.

Two sessions will then take place at the church from 10:50 to 11:35 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., featuring restorative yoga, a self-guided ComfortZone and vendors. Lunch will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and a 1:45 to 4 p.m. breakout session and 4 to 4:30 p.m. We Matter Gathering will wrap up the conference.

Along with Garrison, the conference will feature Valerie Hardy (spiritual direction), social worker and transitional counselor Renee Gregg, licensed clinical social worker Tamika Hudson, nutritional health specialist Merlin Marrain, OB-GYN Dr. Alsia Kabari, Tenekqua Cauthen (founder of B.E. With the Goofy Yogi) and nurse practitioner Angel Stanley.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 816-8529 or email win@auburncayuganaacp.org.